State Street Corp Purchases 609,192 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

State Street Corp increased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609,192 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,005,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.30.

MAR stock opened at $172.56 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.23 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.24.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments.

