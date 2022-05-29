State Street Corp Has $2.05 Billion Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,128,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 822,034 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 5.71% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $2,045,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 6,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

In related news, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total value of $82,135.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $353,510.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,996 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Shares of ARE opened at $168.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.94 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.96 and a 200-day moving average of $195.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $615.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.88%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.