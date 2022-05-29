State Street Corp Has $1.98 Billion Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,133,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 39,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.03% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $1,981,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,585.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,948.82.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,402.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,463.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1,543.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 58.29, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,230.91 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.