State Street Corp Grows Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,902,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 224,989 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.08% of Essex Property Trust worth $1,736,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $553,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 8.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 73.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

In other Essex Property Trust news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $288.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.33 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.70%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESS. Barclays downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $367.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $352.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $352.07.

About Essex Property Trust (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.