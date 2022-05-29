State Street Corp Buys 351,926 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,764,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,174,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 247.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.07.

Shares of TT opened at $140.50 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $128.13 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.92. The stock has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

