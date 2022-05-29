State Street Corp Buys 340,301 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,520,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340,301 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 5.07% of American Electric Power worth $2,270,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 470,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,864,000 after buying an additional 35,910 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,493,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,805,000 after purchasing an additional 863,190 shares during the period. Finally, Rench Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $862,491.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,256.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,789 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,907. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $103.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.47 and a 200 day moving average of $92.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $104.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.98.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

