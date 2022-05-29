State Street Corp Acquires 72,788 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,330,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.11% of Roper Technologies worth $2,129,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 115.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ROP opened at $443.88 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $402.05 and a one year high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $455.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.44.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $505.55.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

