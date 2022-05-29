State Street Corp Acquires 379,178 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,178 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.07% of Aflac worth $1,957,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the third quarter worth $243,000. AGF Investments America Inc. increased its position in Aflac by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 67,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in Aflac by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 29,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Aflac by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 61,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

NYSE:AFL opened at $60.41 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.39 and a 200 day moving average of $60.55. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $550,458.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $109,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,357 shares of company stock valued at $764,809. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

