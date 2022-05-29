Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $54.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operating segments consists of Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication and Merchandising. Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale and operation of digital entertainment contents. Amusement segment provides the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of amusement equipment as well as conducts the planning, development and distribution of arcade game machines. Publishing segment provides comic magazines, comics and game related printed books including game strategy books are published by the square enix group. Merchandising segment includes the planning, production, distribution and licensing of derivative products related to the groups original intellectual property as well as third-party IPs. Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Square Enix stock opened at $48.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.53. Square Enix has a 52-week low of $38.42 and a 52-week high of $63.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.79.

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The company's Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

