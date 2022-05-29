Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded up $4.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,716,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,330. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $89.03 and a 1-year high of $305.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.07.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.02%. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.31.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

