SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is One Wealth Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 431,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,864 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.1% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. One Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $24,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $48.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,827,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,190,705. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.20.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

