SparkPoint Fuel Hits Market Cap of $82,132.69 (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a market capitalization of $82,132.69 and approximately $2,881.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 700.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,623.53 or 0.15746388 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.50 or 0.00502348 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00033860 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008674 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

