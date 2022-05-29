S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 711,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.30% of S&P Global worth $335,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,567 shares of company stock valued at $5,914,500. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.57.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $360.64 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $322.20 and a one year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $122.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $377.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.85.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.53%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

