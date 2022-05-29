South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

SJI has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America downgraded South Jersey Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded South Jersey Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $34.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.71. South Jersey Industries has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $35.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average of $29.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.07). South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $824.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

