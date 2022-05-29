South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK) Short Interest Update

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Atlantic Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get South Atlantic Bancshares alerts:

Shares of SABK remained flat at $$15.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.68. South Atlantic Bancshares has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $16.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average of $15.68.

South Atlantic Bancshares ( OTCMKTS:SABK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Equities research analysts predict that South Atlantic Bancshares will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

South Atlantic Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and health saving accounts; personal, auto, and recreation loans, as well as home equity and ready reserve overdraft line of credits, and commercial lending products; and credit cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.