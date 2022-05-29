Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Short Interest Down 55.6% in May

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 168,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 23,645 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sound Financial Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $907,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 21.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 51.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

SFBC opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $96.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average is $40.60. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $36.45 and a 52-week high of $48.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

