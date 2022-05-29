Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonendo Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay. It developed the GentleWave(R) System an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. Sonendo Inc. is based in LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Sonendo from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sonendo in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $6.90 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sonendo from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.32.

NYSE:SONX opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.68. Sonendo has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.02.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Sonendo will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi purchased 50,000 shares of Sonendo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bjarne Bergheim purchased 30,000 shares of Sonendo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $88,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,177.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 170,151 shares of company stock valued at $462,595 and have sold 12,304 shares valued at $34,205. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SONX. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Sonendo during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Sonendo in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Sonendo in the 4th quarter worth about $4,796,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Sonendo in the 4th quarter worth about $958,000. Finally, General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in Sonendo in the 4th quarter worth about $18,822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

