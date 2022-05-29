SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 44.2% from the April 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIGE. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Gig Economy ETF in the second quarter worth $754,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 38,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 61.0% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SoFi Gig Economy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.22. 24,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,552. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average of $23.83. SoFi Gig Economy ETF has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $39.48.

