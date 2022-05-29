Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Given New €32.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from €29.00 ($30.85) to €32.00 ($34.04) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SCGLY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €36.00 ($38.30) to €38.00 ($40.43) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €30.00 ($31.91) to €34.70 ($36.91) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a €32.50 ($34.57) target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($34.04) to €33.00 ($35.11) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.93.

Shares of SCGLY stock opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.2694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.39%. Société Générale Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.88%.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.

