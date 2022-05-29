Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Short Interest Update

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 98.1% from the April 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of SQM traded up $6.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.33. 2,671,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,948. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.40. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $115.76.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 30.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $2.7872 dividend. This represents a $11.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.43%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at about $184,773,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2,944.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,772,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,365,000 after buying an additional 1,713,851 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,955,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,360,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,318,000 after buying an additional 841,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth about $43,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $98.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

