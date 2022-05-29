Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 66.1% from the April 30th total of 668,400 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 519,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

NYSE IPOD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.98. 120,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,329. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09.

Get Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 271,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 149,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 111,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the third quarter worth about $115,000. 45.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.