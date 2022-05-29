Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Mizuho

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SNOW. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $218.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Snowflake from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $225.86.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $129.91 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.98 and a beta of 1.80.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.47. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,843,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,885 shares during the last quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,122,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,004,000 after acquiring an additional 306,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 6,841,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,655,000 after acquiring an additional 821,100 shares during the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

