Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Lowered to $175.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $300.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $359.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Snowflake from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $225.86.

Get Snowflake alerts:

SNOW opened at $129.91 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $405.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of -56.98 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.80 and a 200-day moving average of $260.70.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.47. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. The business had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 1,317.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,049,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,908 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Snowflake by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,920,000 after buying an additional 7,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.