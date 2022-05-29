Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,953 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,530,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 305.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Snap by 0.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.22. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Snap from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Snap from $77.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Snap from $60.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Snap to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $1,523,046.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,873,842.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $271,061.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 229,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,397,601.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,555,687 shares of company stock worth $44,789,003 in the last ninety days.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

