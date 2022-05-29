Smoothy (SMTY) 24-Hour Volume Tops $170,193.00

Smoothy (SMTY) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 28th. Smoothy has a total market capitalization of $84,462.38 and $170,193.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Smoothy has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One Smoothy coin can currently be bought for $0.0166 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 150.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,404.69 or 0.08291165 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.55 or 0.00508750 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00033234 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008719 BTC.

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

