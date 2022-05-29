SmartKey Price Reaches $0.24 on Top Exchanges (SKEY)

SmartKey (SKEY) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. SmartKey has a market cap of $44.00 million and $1.40 million worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartKey coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SmartKey has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SmartKey Coin Profile

SmartKey is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

