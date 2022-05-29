Skrumble Network (SKM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $31,315.00

Skrumble Network (SKM) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Skrumble Network coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Skrumble Network has a total market capitalization of $612,164.20 and approximately $31,315.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Skrumble Network has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Skrumble Network Coin Profile

Skrumble Network is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skrumble Network is skrumble.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Skrumble Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skrumble Network directly using U.S. dollars.

