Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.12 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) will announce $14.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.28 million and the lowest is $13.96 million. Simulations Plus reported sales of $12.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year sales of $52.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.15 million to $52.47 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $62.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Shares of SLP traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.75. 117,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,252. The firm has a market cap of $985.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.64 and a beta of 0.32. Simulations Plus has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $57.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 15,140 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $735,047.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,288 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $620,283.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,183,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,307,766.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

