Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular and other rare and metabolic indications. The Company’s product candidate consist SLN124 for the treatment of iron overload disorders; SLN360 for the cardiovascular disease with high lipoprotein and SLN500 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases which are in clinical stage. Silence Therapeutics plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SLN. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Silence Therapeutics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ SLN opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. Silence Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.04.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 701.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 89,143 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,171,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

