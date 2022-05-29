Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th.
Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$13.72 on Friday. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of C$12.84 and a 52 week high of C$16.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.99. The stock has a market cap of C$998.67 million and a P/E ratio of 25.22.
Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$174.18 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.
Sienna Senior Living Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.
Featured Stories
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.