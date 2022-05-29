Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th.

Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$13.72 on Friday. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of C$12.84 and a 52 week high of C$16.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.99. The stock has a market cap of C$998.67 million and a P/E ratio of 25.22.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$174.18 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIA shares. National Bankshares started coverage on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$17.50 price target for the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.86.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

