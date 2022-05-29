Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.77-$10.21 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SIEGY opened at $65.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.14 and a 200 day moving average of $74.67. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $57.86 and a 1-year high of $89.66.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

SIEGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €150.00 ($159.57) to €175.00 ($186.17) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €190.00 ($202.13) to €178.00 ($189.36) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €168.00 ($178.72) to €153.00 ($162.77) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.30.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.