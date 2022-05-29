Short Interest in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND) Increases By 52.5%

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a growth of 52.5% from the April 30th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,533,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund stock opened at $77.12 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund has a 12 month low of $75.14 and a 12 month high of $87.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,763,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,213,000 after acquiring an additional 27,984,408 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 69.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456,799 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 61,904.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,836,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,980 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $310,512,000. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 1,172.7% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,571,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,846 shares during the last quarter.

