Short Interest in Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Drops By 50.0%

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on TLGHY. Barclays lowered shares of Telenet Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Telenet Group from €43.00 ($45.74) to €42.00 ($44.68) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Telenet Group from €44.00 ($46.81) to €40.00 ($42.55) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of TLGHY opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average is $17.46. Telenet Group has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4701 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.37%.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

