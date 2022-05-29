Short Interest in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Expands By 88.2%

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 88.2% from the April 30th total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taitron Components in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taitron Components in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Taitron Components by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $3.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.34. Taitron Components has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This is a boost from Taitron Components’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Taitron Components in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

