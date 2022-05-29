Short Interest in Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Declines By 52.1%

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 518,000 shares, a decrease of 52.1% from the April 30th total of 1,080,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 398.5 days.

Storebrand ASA stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. Storebrand ASA has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.31.

Storebrand ASA Company Profile

Storebrand ASA, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides insurance products and services in Norway the United States, Japan, and Sweden. The company operates through four segments: Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pension, and Other. The Savings segment offers retirement savings, defined contribution pensions, asset management, and retail banking products.

