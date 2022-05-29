Short Interest in Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Grows By 93.5%

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, an increase of 93.5% from the April 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 601,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Simulated Environment Concepts stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Simulated Environment Concepts has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

Get Simulated Environment Concepts alerts:

About Simulated Environment Concepts (Get Rating)

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of medical, health, and wellness equipments in the United States and internationally. Its products include SpaCapsule, a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, slimming, cellulite management, and general wellness; and PTjetCapsule.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simulated Environment Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulated Environment Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.