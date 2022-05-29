Short Interest in Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Grows By 93.5%

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, an increase of 93.5% from the April 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 601,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Simulated Environment Concepts stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Simulated Environment Concepts has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.
