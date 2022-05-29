Short Interest in Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Rises By 64.7%

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 64.7% from the April 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

PHPPY traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.05. The stock had a trading volume of 652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534. Signify has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $35.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average of $23.17.

Get Signify alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Signify from €55.00 ($58.51) to €56.00 ($59.57) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. It offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.