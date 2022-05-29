Short Interest in Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Rises By 64.7%

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 64.7% from the April 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

PHPPY traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.05. The stock had a trading volume of 652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534. Signify has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $35.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average of $23.17.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Signify from €55.00 ($58.51) to €56.00 ($59.57) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Signify Company Profile (Get Rating)

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. It offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

