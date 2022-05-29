Short Interest in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) Rises By 50.0%

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 14.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $190,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:SRSA opened at $9.88 on Friday. Sarissa Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85.
Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.
