Short Interest in Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Grows By 100.0%

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ROYL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. 17,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,134. Royale Energy has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07.
