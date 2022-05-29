Short Interest in Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Grows By 100.0%

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ROYL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. 17,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,134. Royale Energy has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07.

About Royale Energy (Get Rating)

Royale Energy, Inc acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Louisiana. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

