Short Interest in OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Increases By 106.2%

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, an increase of 106.2% from the April 30th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.9 days.

OC Oerlikon stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. OC Oerlikon has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.42.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OERLF shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on OC Oerlikon from CHF 13.40 to CHF 12.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded OC Oerlikon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.

