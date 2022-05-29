Short Interest in Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Decreases By 55.4%

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 55.4% from the April 30th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NEXXY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nexi in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Nexi from €10.80 ($11.49) to €10.00 ($10.64) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on Nexi in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nexi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

Get Nexi alerts:

OTCMKTS NEXXY traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.62. 12,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,246. Nexi has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.