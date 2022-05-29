Short Interest in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE) Decreases By 59.1%

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 59.1% from the April 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ MCAE remained flat at $$9.82 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 36,180 shares in the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $1,018,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at $454,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 272,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 77,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

