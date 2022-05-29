Short Interest in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Declines By 40.5%

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the April 30th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.
In other news, Director Jeff Gary bought 75,000 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $152,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Diwakar Choubey bought 100,000 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 207,942 shares of company stock worth $399,334 over the last quarter.
Shares of ML traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.79. 1,080,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,256. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.35. MoneyLion has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $11.34.
MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.
