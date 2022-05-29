Short Interest in Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Decreases By 47.4%

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the April 30th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Molecular Partners by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 457,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 221,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Molecular Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molecular Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Molecular Partners from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Kempen & Co lowered Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Molecular Partners from CHF 22 to CHF 21 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOLN traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.71. 159,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,258. Molecular Partners has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $32.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.49.

Molecular Partners Company Profile

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

