Short Interest in MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Drops By 50.5%

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 50.5% from the April 30th total of 10,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.49. 7,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,556. MIND C.T.I. has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.94.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The company had revenue of $5.69 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.64%. MIND C.T.I.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,307,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 1,024.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 37,737 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 18.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile (Get Rating)

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates billing and customer care systems in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services and Messaging. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

