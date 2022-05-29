Short Interest in Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) Drops By 57.1%

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the April 30th total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 339,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS DMLRY traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $17.67. The stock had a trading volume of 103,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,872. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.90.

Get Mercedes-Benz Group alerts:

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.