Short Interest in Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Drops By 44.7%

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the April 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Meiji from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Meiji from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Meiji alerts:

Meiji stock remained flat at $$12.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40. Meiji has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells dairy products, confectioneries, nutritional products, and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Food and Pharmaceutical. It provides yogurt, drinking milk, beverages, cheese, butter and margarine, cream, ice cream, frozen foods, chocolates, gummy products, chewing gums, candies, sports nutrition products, infant and eternal formula, beauty supplements, OTC drugs, livestock products, and sugar, as well as transportation and distribution services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meiji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meiji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.