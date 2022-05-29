Short Interest in Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Decreases By 57.1%

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JTTRY remained flat at $$20.26 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844. Japan Airport Terminal has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $26.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.97.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Japan Airport Terminal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Japan Airport Terminal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Japan Airport Terminal Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the management of passenger terminal buildings in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Facilities Management, Merchandise Sales, and Food and Beverage. The company constructs, manages, and operates domestic passenger terminal buildings; rents offices, stores, and other facilities to airline companies and airport concessionaires; and operates and manages parking lots.

