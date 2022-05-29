Short Interest in iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Drops By 41.9%

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the April 30th total of 131,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 461,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ITHUF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,417. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13. iAnthus Capital has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.43.

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers biomass products, such as pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures; cannabidiol products, such as topical creams, tinctures, and sprays, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs.

