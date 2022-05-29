Short Interest in Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Grows By 67.9%

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,781,000 shares, a growth of 67.9% from the April 30th total of 1,656,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 869.1 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on HRNNF. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hydro One from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hydro One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.14.

Get Hydro One alerts:

OTCMKTS:HRNNF traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.73. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,893. Hydro One has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $28.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.81.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.